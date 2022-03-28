The Muzama International Church has confirmed one pastor Isaac Arthur, arrested over an act of Sodomy, is its pastor.

According to the Public Relations Officer, Rev Francis Owusu, the act is abominable and must be condoned in no uncertain terms.

Pastor Arthur, who is said be the head pastor of the Gomow Anoadan branch, was apprehended by irate youth of Gomoa Buduatta in an attempt to have anal sex with a 25-year-old man on Sunday evening.

He is currently in the custody of the Gomoa Dominase Police Command.

But his church members, who are in denial over the incident, have mounted a spirited defense in his favour.

In an interview with Adom News, Rev Owusu said the church will decide on their line of action after the police complete their investigation.

Meanwhile, the pastor and the victim have been sent to the Kasoa DOVVSU for further interrogation since Gomoa Dominase District Police command has no DOVVSU department.