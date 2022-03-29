Parliament has completed the second reading of the Electronic Transfer (E-Levy) Bill.

The move was adopted at the reduced rate of 1.5% from the initial 1.75% amid a Minority walkout.

It is currently being considered by a Majority-sided House as some proposed amendments are carried out

The Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, moved a motion in parliament asking the house to approve the second reading of the proposed 1.5% E-Levy bill to advance its passing into law.

The debate on the motion was divided between the majority and minority, who argued entrenched positions on the bill.

While the minority maintained their opposition to the bill, members of the majority argued in favour of the E-Levy, tagging it as essential for revenue mobilization and development.

