Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale North, Alhassan Suhuyini, says President Nana Akufo-Addo wants to celebrate his 78th birthday with the passage of the “obnoxious” Electronic Transaction levy (E-levy) Bill.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the MP noted that a credible source informed him that President Akufo-Addo has requested the passage of the E-levy Bill as a gift.

Mr Suhuyini believes the information is credible as “almost all of his MPs are here in the House” today.

Also confirming the focus on the E-levy Bill despite the Nigeria-Ghana match happening at the Moshood Abiola Stadium tonight, is MP for Builsa South, Dr Clement Apaak.

In a post on Facebook, he showcased today’s order paper that listed E-levy bill among other matters to be discussed. He believes the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta’s presence in the House today is a testament of government’s plans.

“The Speaker, ASK Bagbin is in the seat. The Finance Minister is in the Chamber. Certainly the processes will be activated,” Dr Apaak stated.

Mr Suhuyini said this shows the President is not concerned about the Ghana-Nigeria FIFA World Cup qualifier playoff happening today at Abuja, as many Ghanaians assume.