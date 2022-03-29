Member of Parliament (MP) for Sekondi constituency, Andrew Egyapa Mercer, says there is nothing wrong with having his Ahanta West colleague, Ebenezer Kojo Kum, in the House to conduct parliamentary business.

Mr Kum is reported to have suffered a stroke, thus, was hospitalised.

However, he was wheeled to Parliament on Tuesday to participate in proceedings for the passage of the E-levy-Bill.

This became necessary because Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta returned to Parliament to push for the passage of the Electronic Transactions (E-Levy) Bill.

Both sides of the House have rallied their numbers to ensure that they push forward their interests.

Hence, Mr Kum’s presence was crucial in securing the votes to approve or reject the E-Levy.

But Ghanaians have already described the development as insensitive to the 54-year-old legislator’s predicament.

Reacting to this, the Sekondi MP told JoyNews that though he is unaware of Mr Kum’s presence in the House, it would not be out of place.

He explained that “it is not the first time that has happened.”

“Like I said, I’m not aware if he is going to participate but if he has to, then that is exactly what is going to happen,” he said on Tuesday.

“We are where we are and we need to do what we have to do,” he told Kwesi Parker-Wilson.

According to him, the MP has been discharged and “that in itself demonstrates some recovery on his part.”