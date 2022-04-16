Popular musician, Coded of 4×4 fame, has said he misses his defunct hiplife music group.



The group, 4×4, which was formed in early 2000, was made up of Coded, Captain Planet and Fresh Prince.



In 2016 members of the group started doing solo projects which eventually led to the group’s split.



Coded and Captain Planet managed to stay relevant in the showbiz scene but Fresh Prince is missing in action.



According to Coded, if the group was still active they would have been on tour and staging their concerts by now.



He, however, misses all the moments and vibes they used to share as a group.

ALSO READ:

4×4’s Coded on why he doesn’t feature artistes

Why music group 4X4 fell out – Coded tells the story [Video]

I blacked out – Coded 4×4 finally opens up on his accident



“I miss my people,” he told Andy Dosty on Hitz Fm on Monday.



He revealed that 4×4’s split was a mutual decision by members of the group although he wasn’t for the motion.



He said the two other members of the trio group decided to break away and go solo although he did not like the decision.



“We had a meeting as 4×4 that we were going to do our solo projects. At the meeting, I was the odd one who wasn’t for the motion. I told them I think the group wasn’t doing too well so going solo won’t help the brand 4×4…,” he said.



“I told them that we had to push the brand to the top so when they put up their singles it will fly. But the two of them were okay with the solo project so around the same time I also didn’t release a project till I made a decision that I will come out with my ‘E Dey Pain Them song.”



“I didn’t second it because I think we had to put our acts together. There was no argument… I really tried to talk it out with them but they were good for the solo projects,” he added.