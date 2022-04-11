Ace musician Coded, a faction of the hiplife group 4×4, has grown past the pain of his accident and he has finally decided to make his ordeal public.

An accident on the Ajiriganor road some five years ago in February 2017 almost claimed the musician’s life.

He survived with serious bruises and injury to the back of his head after another driver collided with his red Kia Sportage head-on.

Taking a backpedal to that fateful day, Coded narrated during an interview on Hitz FM, Monday, that he was retuning home by himself after a meeting with a contractor.

Interestingly, he said the crash was not his fault, but the driver of an overloaded Toyota Camry whose attention was not on the road.

“Funny enough, it was not my fault. It was a head-on, big time, with kids in the car, they had come from the airport. I think they had come from the UK with kids and four other women in the car so it was packed. I don’t know if they were having an argument with the guy driving so I saw him coming and he lost his control,” he recounted.

Coded further narrated that though he vividly saw the driver lose balance, the situation dawned on him too quick, causing him to black out.

“He would come into my lane, then switch back; I was seeing the thing happen in front of me but before I could not even think of making a decision like trying to swerve, I blacked out. He was just coming straight at me.”

The impact of the crash saw Coded’s Kia car lifted and dumped into a gutter on the opposite side of the road.

He managed to crawl out through the window, before bypassers offered him aid and rushed him to the Yeboah Hospital near the East Legon Police station.

The driver of the Camry as well as other passengers also sustained severe injuries and received treatment at the 37 military hospital.