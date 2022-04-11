A city guard with the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) is alleged to have been stabbed to death in a scuffle with a commercial ‘trotro’ driver and his assistant.

The 50-year-old Thomas Amakye Yankey, known popularly as Congo Soldier, was stabbed multiple times with a knife on the neck and stomach at the Kejetia Lorry Terminal.

He sustained injuries and later died at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) upon referral from a clinic at Adum.

According to Police sources, the deceased attempted to prevent the driver from loading passengers at an unauthorised place, leading to the brawl.

The driver claims he had been harassed by the deceased on several occasions.

On this occasion, the driver claims the deceased first hit him with an object in the head without provocation.

Congo Soldier was later stabbed.

Sources say the driver was treated and discharged for head injury under Police guard.

The driver and his assistant are in Police custody.