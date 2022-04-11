Ghanaian musician, Coded, says, since his return to mainstream music, he has not and does not want to feature any other artiste on his songs.

In an interview with Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, the former member of defunct music group, 4X4, mentioned that he wants to single-handedly rise through the ranks of the music industry.

According to him, new artistes have a way of throwing their weights around when needed for a feature with an old artiste:

“I feel when an old artiste wants to feature a new artiste, they throw their weight around, they flex you, they have attitude, they would waste your time, and they will want you to work with their own timelines,” he said.

One other reason why the ‘Edey Pain Dem’ hit maker has decided not to do features is his decision not to share his success and wins with no other artiste

He told Andy Dosty that when he does features with other artistes who are currently trending, there is the tendency of being sidelined with regards to booking for shows or concerts.

He states that he is not ready to allow any other artiste to earn more money and fame for his hard work simply because they are hot and trending in a particular time:

“I will want to rise to the top. I won’t feature you. If the song becomes a hit today, they will not call me for a show but they will call the featured artiste and will be making money. So, I will rather do a song by myself. If it becomes a hit, they will call no one but me,” he said.

The singer believes that his experience in the music industry, coupled with his exceptional writing skills, will be enough to help him churn out hit songs aimed at pushing to the status of a main stream artiste since his exit from Hiplife group, 4X4.

Coded, born Russel Edem Avornyo, is currently promoting his new song titled ‘Dada Damoase.’

The song is his first single after coming out from hiatus.

The song is currently streaming on all major music platforms and is currently sitting at the 10th position on the Top 10 countdown with DJ Black on Hitz FM; and number 9 on Adom Top 20 chart on Adom FM.