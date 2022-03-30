Songstress Sefa left students of the St Mary’s Senior High School (SHS) panting for breathe after an explosive fun time.

As part of the Ghana Award Project to introduce VGMA in schools, Sefa was one of the artistes the board billed to entertain students after they are lectured on the scheme.

The motive is to nurture music-smarts in the youth to bridge the gap between academia and industry.

This is to correct the notion that artistes need not be highly educated to dominate the music industry.

It was in that light that five-time VGMA nominee stormed the St Mary’s SHS in Accra on Tuesday, March 29.

In videos available on social media, Sefa walked the students through her struggles as a musician and how she overcame them.

In an open discussion in the school’s assembly hall, the students jubilated in excitement as the celebrity answers questions and joked with them.

After the intense lecture, the atmosphere metamorphosed into a jam session, and Sefa’s breakthrough song, Echoke was on repeat.

The students, who could not join her on stage for a choreography, cheered her on. Others also managed to obtain her autograph.

The visit was after the songstress had previously entertained students of Ghanata SHS. The situation in the Dodowa-based school was no different.