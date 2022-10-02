Comedian Jacinta has revealed that she was once a victim of phone theft at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle.

Speaking in an interview on Angel FM, Jacinta explained that she wanted to get an iPhone for herself and was advised by a friend to purchase her new phone at Circle.

She told the host, Quophi Okyeame that “the beautiful thing is that they would check that everything is working. The phone is working, everything is working until you get home. When I pulled out my iPhone, the two hands with Nokia came out…so I was like wow.”

Jacinta said that to her, Circle is one of the most dangerous places to be in Accra.

“You need to be fortified, full of the Holy Spirit, anointed to go there,” she said.

The comedian added that Nigeria has been seen as the place where people commit most crimes, however, Ghana is the same.

“When I came to Ghana, I realized that we do [commit crimes] just that we are coded. We do everything Nigeria does just that we are good at maintaining our calm,” she stated.