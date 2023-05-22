Parts of Ebony, a suburb at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle in the Korle Klottey constituency in the Greater Accra Region, have been destroyed by fire.

The Sunday afternoon fire outbreak destroyed shops, stores, and goods worth thousands of cedis.

Some affected shop owners who spoke to JoyNews said items such as phone cases, mobile devices, and many others were engulfed by the inferno.

According to the shop owners and eyewitnesses, timely intervention of the Fire Service would have salvaged the situation.

Fire razed down chains of shops behind the VVIP station at about 3 pm on May 21, 2023.

After almost three hours, two firefighters reported to the scene but were welcomed with booing for taking hours to arrive after being notified.

Some bystanders took advantage to loot shops.