When Empress Gifty appears on stage to perform as billed, what audiences see is a talented gospel musician delivering a powerful ministration, but a lot goes on behind the scenes.

Aside extra set of instrumentalists on standby and a team of bloggers to promote her craft, Empress Gifty said she has prayer warriors who engage in spiritual warfare throughout her performance.

Making the submission in a interview on Adom TV‘s Gospel Showdown, she elaborated that most of her shows attract massive discussion, hence she wears her spiritual protection.

“Most of my shows attract public eyes so I have to make sure I have prayer warriors with me. I let them pray for me from when I begin till the very point I finish my performances,” she told host Kwamena Idan.

The revelation was to justify her high booking rate, which she said is because of the multiple members in her team as a brand.

According to Empress Gifty, her brand is a solid one which requires she employs all persons necessary to propel her to the apex of the music industry.

Watch video below for more: