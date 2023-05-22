A flagbearer aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, has told party members that a vote for him in the Super Delegates Conference in August and subsequently, the National Delegates Conference in November this year will see him revive the fortunes of the UP Tradition and inspire hope among its supporters.



He said despite the party having a very strong base to leapfrog on to ‘break the 8’, the party faithful and sympathisers were not happy with the economic challenges they were going through currently.

These economic challenges, he noted, were largely attributed to a lack of jobs, a situation he told the party members would be turned around when he is given the nod to bear the flag of the party and subsequently as President of the nation.

“Everywhere I go, the complaint that we’ve not benefited from the party comes up strongly and indeed it is true. Our party members have no jobs. Therefore, their morale is down.

“We need a leader who can change things around; someone who will inspire hope. That is why I have offered myself to lead the party. My track record is there for all to see and I am the only one who can do it.

“I will not let you down when you vote for me,” he said.

Dr Afriyie Akoto made the observation when he interacted with the Greater Accra Regional Executives of the NPP, in Accra last Tuesday, over his vision for the party and the country in general when he becomes the flag bearer of the UP Tradition and subsequently the President of Ghana.

Speaking on his vision for the party and the country, Dr Afriyie Akoto noted that he was a creator of job opportunities, touting his achievement as having created thousands of jobs for the teeming unemployed youth, as well as labour professionals when he was the Minister of Food and Agriculture.

These jobs, he added, had impacted positively on the lives of the people, underscoring that he held the key to unlocking job opportunities for party members and the citizenry.

“The records are there for anybody to verify.

“When it comes to job creation, Afriyie Akoto stands tall.

“I have demonstrated with the portfolio I held for six years that we can use agriculture to turn around the fortunes of Ghana – and I will do it when you give me the opportunity to lead the party,” he noted.

Major Concern

Another major concern he highlighted was the imposition of unknown people on party members, especially, at the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies.

This act, he noted, would be a thing of the past when he is given the nod to lead the party.

He said he will at all times consult the base of the party and allow them to present their own candidate for confirmation for the position of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executive.

The Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the NPP, Divine Otoo Agorhom, on behalf of the party executives, expressed profound gratitude to Dr Afriyie Akoto for always availing himself and supporting party members.

He told the gathering that he had been a beneficiary of Dr Afriyie Akoto’s philanthropic hands and could testify how the former Food and Agriculture minister had the party at heart.

He said never had Dr Afriyie Akoto turned his back on him whenever he confronted him with party matters for support.

Other members of the regional party executive body also testified how supportive Dr Afriyie Akoto had been to their course, with some going ahead to thank him for inspiring them to go into agriculture under the government’s flagship programme, Planting for Food and Jobs.

In another development, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto has introduced two Campaign Spokespersons in his bid to lead the party to the 2024 Presidential election.

The two, Dr Prince Sodoke Amuzu and Kenwuud Nuworsu Emmanuel, will be the mouthpiece of Dr Afriyie Akoto’s campaign.

They will be responsible for prosecuting an effective communications strategy to ensure victory at the party’s Presidential primary slated for August and November 2023.

They will keep the public, particularly the NPP delegates, up to speed with happenings in Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto’s campaign.

Dr Prince Sodoke Amuzu

Dr Amuzu is a medical laboratory scientist, business consultant and politician.

He obtained his first degree in Medical Laboratory Science from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, and an Executive Certificate in Good Corporate Governance from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration.

Followed by a Master’s degree in Business Administration from Central University and then a Doctor of Medical Laboratory Sciences from the University for Development Studies.

Dr Amuzu served as DCE for the Akatsi North District Assembly from May 2017 to November 2021. Currently appointed to the Governing Board of the Allied Health Professions Council of the Ministry of Health.

He chairs the board’s Professions Practice Committee.

Kenwuud Nuworsu Emmanuel

He’s the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of VIP Integrated Projects and once served as Dep. Minister, Manpower, Youth and Employment.

He was previously the Chief Disaster Control Officer in charge of NADMO Volta Region, served on the Ghana National Service Scheme Board of Governors and is a former member of the Ghana Telecom Board of Directors.