In less than a week, Ghanaian-Nigerian comedian, Heiress Jacinta, has captured hearts of many as she performs at two major events in the United Kingdom.

She nailed her performance at a comedy event in the UK at Leicester Square Theatre on February 6, 2022 before rocking patrons who were seated for Nigeria’s Basketmouth show that took place on February 11, 2022 at the Indigo 02 arena.

Jacinta took the shine for the spot she was given at Basketmouth’s The Voices in my Head show; climaxing the show to a rousing applause with patrons asking for more.

Basketmouth’s show was sold out

Taking to Instagram to celebrate the feat, the comedy goddess wrote:

Last night, I performed at the Indigo O2🙌🏽 Yes! The king @basketmouth decided to share his stage with me and it was fireworks! I’m so grateful Sir✊🏿 Thank you so much @buchicomedian 🙏🏻

Some of Jacinta’s colleague comedians in Ghana such as DKB took to social media to congratulate her performance at the recently-held event.

