Comedienne Jacinta has caused many celebrities to reach out to her comment section after she shared a hot dazzling photo showing off her boobs on Instagram.

The Ghanaian entertainer, who is currently making waves in Nigeria after she stormed the ‘Laugh out Live’ show, a night of comedy and live music in Lagos, took her fashion game up a notch.

With her jeans jacket and black leather trousers matching up with her bustier corset, the comedienne got many tongues wagging on social media for displaying her cleavage.

The photo got celebrities like Fella Makafui, Berla Mundi, Elikem Kumordzi, Mzbel, eShun among notable people to express their shock.

For Jacinta, she had no caption other than to put up an Angel emoji to support her reasons for posting as such.

