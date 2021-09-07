The National Lottery Association (NLA) is set to commence the 2021 registration of unlicensed lotto operators and other related entities.

The registration, which will start on Wednesday, September 8 is also for interested

entities and individuals who wish to operate and or sell Lotto/Lottery products, within the legal frameworks of the National Lotto Act.

This will be effective in the entire September month and the deadline for submission of completed Application Forms is 30th September 2021.

After this date, only entities and or individuals who submitted their duly completed Forms

would be considered for licensing to operate Lotto.

The PreQualification Application forms will be made available at either NLA’s Customer Service Center at the Fortune House, Accra, or any of NLA’s Regional/District Offices.

Upon completion of this exercise, unlicensed persons or entities found operating and/or selling Lotto/Lottery products would be dealt with in accordance with the laws of Ghana.

The registration will cover 2021 to ending of 2022. This was contained in a press release issued to that effect.

