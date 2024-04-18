The Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast (UCC), Sir Sam Jonah, has cautioned against violence and legal disputes that could lead to the disenfranchisement of citizens in the 2024 election.

According to him, violence that erupted constituencies like Ayawaso West Wuogon and Techiman South, as well as the incident in Santrokofi, Akpafu, Lipke, and Lolobi (SALL) must not repeat itself.

The revered statesman made this clarion call at the launch of the 75th anniversary of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) on Wednesday.

“As we approach the forthcoming elections, let your pens and your voices forge a narrative of peace, fairness, and democracy. The sad saga of SALL, the killing of innocent voters at Techiman and the unprecedented electoral violence at Ayawaso remain a scar on our collective conscience.

“We must all resolve that these unfortunate chapters in our more recent history will never be repeated. You should endeavour to be the bridge over troubled waters, ensuring that every Ghanaian, irrespective of political allegiance, finds solace and strength in the truth,” he said.

He admonished journalists to “endeavour to be the bridge over troubled waters, ensuring that every Ghanaian, irrespective of political allegiance, finds solace and strength in the truth” as the time for the general elections approach.

“I call upon you to remember that the Ghana Journalists Association is more than a collective of individuals, it is a symbol of our nation’s resilience, its aspirations, and its unwavering pursuit of progress.

“Inspired by the legacy of our forebears and the timeless call of “Yen Ara Asase Ni,” let us forge ahead, united in purpose and resolute in our commitment to the ideals of your noble profession. It is my hope and prayer that you will become a beacon of truth, integrity, and national pride, today, tomorrow, and for generations to come,” he urged.

