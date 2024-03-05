The Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon and Minister-designate for the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources, Lydia Seyram Alhassan, has spoken about the violence of the 2019 by-elections for the first time during her vetting on Tuesday, March 5.

In response to questions, Madam Alhassan clarified her intentions during the election was to win and serve his constituents but not through violence.

“The incident that happened on 31st January 2019, is unfortunate. As a candidate, my focus was to win the election and support the voiceless and the underprivileged in my constituency. My intention of doing that was not to win through violence” she noted.

Madam Alhassan bemoaned the painful experience on her first day in Parliament after the elections.

“You all remember how I was received the first day I stepped foot into Parliament. A woman who was in pain, grieving. I’m glad there is an opportunity to bring closure to this matter and I would like to clear it off my chest” she bemoaned.

Reflecting on the impact of the incident as a woman and a mother, Mrs. Alhassan emphasized the need to eliminate electoral violence to foster Ghana’s democracy.

“As you are all aware, I was nowhere near when the incident occurred but as a woman and as a mother, I was so touched by it. I pray what happened on that day should never happen to any person trying to represent his/her people. It should never happen again in the history of our quest to lead this country in our democracy. Issue of violence should never happen in our elections ever again” she added.

ALSO READ: