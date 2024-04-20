Parliamentary Candidate for the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dumelo, has reacted to his opponent, Lydia Alhassan’s initiative of providing free buses for University of Ghana (Legon) students.

Lydia Alhassan organized the provision of free buses for students traveling home to various destinations such as Kumasi, Sunyani, Takoradi, and Tamale for their break.

She personally bid the students farewell on the school campus and even shared snacks to satisfy them during the long journey.

In reaction, John Dumelo, known for his dedication to the Legon student community, said he is unfazed she is making attempts to enter his ‘territory’.

In a tweet, he said the shuttle system is a fruitless campaign strategy for Lydia Alhassan to gain popularity among the students.

He expressed his confidence that he has already earned the loyalty of the Legon students, implying that his opponent’s actions would not affect his standing.

Tough battle? Lol. The students she’s transporting back home are my people. They just called me to say they have arrived safely. https://t.co/1Z1eCsFxby — Farmer John (@johndumelo) April 20, 2024

Furthermore, Dumelo revealed that the students who benefited from the free bus service are his constituents.

He mentioned that they even contacted him to inform him of their safe arrival at their respective destinations, highlighting his close connection with the student community.

