Actor turned politician, John Dumelo, has reiterated his decision to chase the Ayawaso West Wuogon seat on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Mr Dumelo is poised to give the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP), Madam Lydia Seyram Alhassan, a run for her money.

In a tweet dated February 16, Mr Dumelo emphasised he will be matching his opponent boot for boot.

He remarked that no amount of money she shares to the constituents and other stakeholders can save her from the embarrassing defeat he is set to give her.

He made the statement when a tweep brought to his attention Madam Alhassan’s comment that she will floor him again come 2024.