Assistant coach, Mas-Ud Didi Dramani, says the new Black Stars technical team is bent on maintaining the core of the team.

After weeks of speculations, the Ghana Football Association [GFA] has confirmed Chris Hughton as the new head coach, succeeding Otto Addo who left the role after Ghana’s poor performance at the 2022 World Cup.

Hughton will be assisted by George Boateng and Didi.

Didi says the core of the team will be maintained.

Didi Dramani, Black Stars assistant coach

“The [World Cup] squad is still alive. You have to look at how the leagues are going now as well as those [players] who are on the pitch. Talking about those to maintain, if the person is injured he is out [for the qualifiers],” he told Joy Sports.

“The core of the team is still the base,” he added.

Hughton served as the technical advisor of the Black Stars from February to December 2022, alongside coach Otto Addo and his assistants, Boateng and Dramani, from the World Cup playoff against Nigeria to the tournament proper.

The Black Stars, who are top of Group E for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers with four points based on goal difference, will host Angola, who also have four points, on Monday, March 20, 2023.