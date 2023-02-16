

Prison in Ghana has transformed many lives, especially those who have spent some days, months and even years after their conviction.

Many people who have had some life experience in prison came out with new attitude and behaviour.

Some drug addicts, armed robbers and many others came out from prisons as pastors and evangelists to the shock of the larger society.

Speaking in an interview, Yaw Mole revealed “I was very stubborn and controversial because I was very strong and fit to overcome people who will attempt to fight me.”

“During a clash between some youth in Tafo, I got arrested and remanded for some weeks and since then my life has never been the same.

“I went for self-protection before my remand and I escaped many arrests but ever since I came out of prison, I have discarded my old ways just to have a new life and a new beginning,” he revealed.

“I have suffered a lot in life but thank God I’m still alive but I have regretted how I wasted my life before in remand.”

Yaw Mole explained “when you visit Prisons and see how people are suffering due to the conditions in our prisons, it will humble you and transform your life. Kumawood Movie Industry has helped me because since I joined the industry, it keeps me busy and it has saved me from going back to my past,” he added.

“I pray that the industry will bounce back again because thousands have been unemployed after the collapse of the industry.

“I pray that God will help me to get money to support Ghana’s prison and the inmates because they are really suffering.”