Expressing regret over his previous support for Lydia Alhassan, actor Prince David Osei voiced disappointment, suggesting that she could have done more for those who stood by her during the campaign.

Prince David Osei was among a group of actors who actively campaigned for Lydia Alhassan, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate, leading her to victory in the Ayawaso West Wuogon seat against colleague John Dumelo.

However, as her term nears its end, Osei has criticized Alhassan’s leadership, claiming a perceived lack of responsiveness to constituents’ concerns and a failure to acknowledge her supporters, including himself.

During a recent interview on GhOne, Osei hinted at feeling undervalued, pointing out that despite enduring name-calling and public criticism for supporting Alhassan, he received no acknowledgment from her.

To avoid a repeat of feeling neglected, Prince David Osei expressed his intention to redirect his support to John Dumelo, emphasizing that Dumelo is also part of the entertainment industry and “one of us.”

“I feel like when people go all out for you, you don’t take them for granted. We stood on that platform and got a lot of insults because of Ma Lydia. I sent her PA a message alerting them of Legon students needing support, and I never got a response. So if after the insult and humiliation, you do nothing, then I will support John,” Osei explained.

Despite being known as an NPP sympathizer, Osei stated that it should not come as a surprise if he is seen actively campaigning for the National Democratic Congress’s (NDC) John Dumelo in the future.