President Akufo-Addo’s personal driver has filed his nomination to contest the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primary in La Dedekotopon.

The election has been set for Saturday, April 27, 2024.

The aspirant, Joseph Addo successfully went through vetting and has been approved by the Greater Accra Elections Committee.

Mr Addo is confident he will win back the seat which was snatched by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in 2020.

According to him, he had contributed to development in the constituency and has impacted many lives.

“I was born and bred here in La, I have lived all my life here so I am not new in this constituency. I have helped the youth in this area get jobs and employment in government agencies.

“Recently when the party needed an office space after the destruction of the old office, I personally worked to get a new one,” he added.

The primary follows the resignation of the Now’s elected candidate, Dr Gerald Joseph Tetteh.

Mr Addo has served as the President’s driver for over 20 years.

Meanwhile, the Municipal Chief Executive, Solomon Kotey Niikio has also filed his nomination to contest.

The NPP lost the La Dedekotopon seat in the 2020 election to the NDC’s Rita Naa Odoley Sowah.