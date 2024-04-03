Anti-Corruption Campaigner Vitus Azeem has urged the former President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi, to rescind his decision to contest the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primary in the Ejisu constituency.

This according to Mr Azeem is due to the dent of corruption on him after being implicated in the Number 12 expose’.

The Ejisu seat has become vacant following the death of sitting MP and Deputy Finance Minister, John Kumah on March 7, 2024.

The NPP has therefore set April 13 to elect a parliamentary candidate ahead of a by-election to be conducted by the Electoral Commission (EC).

Following the opening of nominations, ten people including Mr Nyantakyi has picked forms to succeed the late MP.

However, Mr Azeem has said though no laws is against Mr Nyantakyi’s candidacy, he should abort the ambition on moral grounds.

“No matter, whether he has been prosecuted or not it is a dent on him and it cannot easily be wiped away. It may not be possible to legally bar him from contesting but as somebody interested in parliament, he should even consider contesting for an election.

“It is not even the fact that you come out to admit that you paid money but the mere fact that at the very beginning, he was the key player in the Anas investigations and even though he has not been investigated and prosecuted, he too has not been able to exonerate himself and has now implicated himself by admitting that he paid money to Anas to stop him from airing the expose because it contained information that will further implicate him. If he has a conscience, he should not stand,” he said in an interview on Accra-based Citi FM.

