The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has issued an apology for the disappointing performance of the Black Stars at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote d’Ivoire.

Ghana failed to advance to the Round of 16, securing only two points and finishing third in Group B. The team suffered a defeat against Cape Verde and managed to draw with both Egypt and Mozambique.

This marks the second consecutive tournament in which the senior national team has exited at the group stage without securing a victory, extending Ghana’s AFCON title drought to 42 years.

In a statement released on January 30, 2024, the GFA said it understands the disappointment felt by the passionate football-loving nation.

The Association took full responsibility for the team’s poor performance, acknowledging that it fell short of the high expectations shared by all.

The statement read, “We understand the disappointment and frustration that such results can bring to our passionate football-loving nation. Our team’s performance fell short of the high expectations we all share, and we take full responsibility for the disappointment.

“We value the unwavering support of our stakeholders, and we commit to working tirelessly with you to ensure a stronger and more competitive team. Your loyalty and passion are the driving forces behind our efforts to rebuild and elevate the standard of Ghanaian football.

“We appreciate your understanding during this challenging time and remain dedicated to restoring the pride and success we all desire for the Ghana Black Stars. Together, we will emerge stronger and more resilient.”

Meanwhile, the Ghana FA has initiated the search for a new head coach for the Black Stars following the dismissal of Chris Hughton.

A five-member committee has been established for this purpose as they strive to rejuvenate the team and enhance its competitiveness.