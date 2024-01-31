Black Stars captain, Andre Ayew, has offered a sincere apology for the poor performance of the team during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

Ghana faced another disappointing exit from AFCON, ending the group stage at the third position in Group B with just three points.

The team’s lacklustre showing prompted the sacking of Chris Hughton, with a five-member committee established to recommend a new coach to the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

In a video message shared on social media on Tuesday night, Ayew expressed regret for the team’s subpar performance and assumed full responsibility for their on-field struggles.

Despite the setbacks, he promised that they would regroup and strive for success in the future.

“These past days have been very difficult for every Ghanaian and every Ghanaian football fan, and myself,” the Le Havre man said.

“I would like to apologise for the results of the AFCON that we just exited. We should have done better. We should have gotten better results too. As the captain of the squad, I take full responsibility for what happened on the pitch for the playing body.

“In Football, these are things that happen. These are things that make you stronger. What doesn’t kill makes you stronger individually and collectively” he said.

Andre Ayew also added that, the team would bounce back because “what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger”.

