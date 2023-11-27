Since its launch on September 12, BİGA Home (www.BiGAHome.com) has expanded its footprint to encompass 15 operational sales points as of today; BİGA Home’s year-end target is to reach 20 sales points; Doğanlar Furniture Group, through its BİGA Home brand, is set to export its products to nearly 20 countries, with a primary focus on Senegal and several African nations, including ECOWAS and Mauritania, as well as the USA.

In a short span since its establishment in Senegal in September 2023, Biga Home, a venture by Doğanlar Furniture Group, has achieved remarkable success. As of today, the brand has expanded to a total of 20 sales points, with 15 of them actively operating. Besides its dedicated mono-brand stores, the brand is also featured in dedicated corners within Senegal’s prominent home and lifestyle retail outlets.

Doğanlar Furniture Group, the parent company overseeing 6 brands, including BİGA Home, Doğtaş, Kelebek, Kelebek Mutfak-Banyo, Lova Bed, and Ruum Store, brings its 50 years of expertise in the furniture sector to the African continent with the establishment of Senegal’s first and only furniture production facility.

Gearing Up to Become a Prominent Brand in Africa Through the Corporate and Dealership Network

Currently, BİGA Home’s primary objective is to extend its presence across Senegal, leveraging not only its expanding dealership network but also the established stores of Doğanlar Furniture Group. As part of the company’s strategies to establish itself as a prominent brand throughout the entire African continent through its dealership network, the initial focus is on Senegal, followed by the ECOWAS countries. The plan includes opening BİGA Home stores in Mauritania and expanding the brand’s footprint to the United States through exports. BİGA Home earned the appreciation of Senegalese users through its high-quality, innovative products tailored to diverse tastes and styles. The brand aspires to extend the success it has attained in Senegal across the entire African continent. The annual production goal for designs under the BİGA Home brand, entirely manufactured by the factory in Senegal, is set at 200,000 units.

İsmail Doğan, Doğanlar Furniture Group Chairman of Board, expressed his satisfaction with the success of Biga Home in Senegal, commenting, “Biga Home is a crucial component of Doğanlar Furniture Group’s aspiration to become a global brand. After achieving remarkable success in Senegal within a short timeframe, we persistently strive to extend our brand to the entire African continent. In this process, we are actively exploring new dealership agreements and sustaining our rapid growth in collaboration with our investors.”

Doğanlar Furniture Group, under the BİGA Home brand, has set out with the goal of exporting its products to nearly 20 countries, focusing on Senegal and various African nations, including ECOWAS and Mauritania, as well as the USA. With a current investment of EUR 12 million and a production area spanning 10,000 square meters, the brand is steadfast in its journey towards expansion, eyeing an extensive 50,000-square-meter facility with a targeted investment of EUR 50 million in the near future. BİGA Home has commenced mass production and sales across various categories, including beds, bases, headboards, upholstered products, kitchen, and office furniture, leveraging its projected works.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of BİGA Home .

Note to the Editor:

For More Information:

info@jdcommunications.co

About Doğanlar Holding:

Founded in the 1970s by Hacı Ali Doğan, Doğanlar Holding stands as one of Türkiye’s prominent group companies, making significant strides in the furniture, retail, energy, and construction sectors. Engaging in collaborations with diverse institutions and organizations across different continents, Doğanlar Holding sets a precedent for innovation and global corporate standards in Türkiye. The company’s product ranges adhere to the world’s most advanced standards, supported by numerous quality assurance certificates.

Doğanlar Holding, with a strong commitment to education, health, culture, arts, and environmental initiatives through its social responsibility projects, stands among the 100 largest groups in Türkiye.

About Doğanlar Furniture Group:

Doğanlar Furniture Group, originating from the establishment of Doğtaş in 1972, currently operates under the umbrella of Doğanlar Holding as a publicly traded company, encompassing 6 distinct brands: Doğtaş, Kelebek, Lova Bed, Kelebek Mutfak-Banyo, Ruum Store, and the newly established production facility in Senegal, featuring the BİGA Home brand. Offering a diverse array of products, including seating groups, dining rooms, youth and children’s furniture, as well as garden furniture and Türkiye’s first CE Medical Class certified beds, Doğanlar Furniture Group distinguishes itself in the industry through its expertly crafted, original design models adhering to international quality standards. Since its inception, the group has aspired to become a prominent global brand in the furniture sector. The upholstery division exports 380,000 units annually to 45 countries, the panel division achieves an annual volume of 3,150,000 square meters, the bed division records an annual volume of 480,000 units, and the kitchen division achieves an annual volume of 168,000 modules.