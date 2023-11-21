Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, says the claims that the 2024 budget being empty and useless are unfounded.

According to him, the objective of the 2024 budget is to maintain the stability of the exchange market.

Minority Leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson told JoyNews that the budget presented last week offers no hope to the suffering Ghanaian public.

But speaking on the floor, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said the budget is aimed at reducing the cost of living to make Ghanaians live comfortably.

“Inflation sitting somewhere around the fifties brought down or being brought down this year currently to about 35, 32% and the forecast is that, in the 2024 financial year to bring inflation further down unto 15 %” he said.

He argued that the budget statement is sound, sensible, and pragmatic, and called on the House to support the programme.

The Information Minister was optimistic that the programme would bring inflation down by the end of the 2024 fiscal year.

“Those days wake up in the morning and see one rate and by the time you are coming back home the rate has changed, [these] would be things of the past.”

He called on the House to support the program because the programme is what the people of Ghana are looking for.

Government has also been assuring there will be overspending in 2024, an election year.