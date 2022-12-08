Secret ballot has been conducted for the Minority in Parliament to determine the fate of Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, in their vote of censure.

The Majority, however, did not participate in the exercise on Thursday as they staged a walkout prior to that.

After the Speaker, Alban Sumana Bagbin, allowed members to debate on the motion before the House, he announced for the voting to commence.

But the Majority walked out amidst chants of ‘away’ and singing of Barima Sydney’s wanna money song from the Minority.

The House required two-thirds of the total number of members.

The absence of the Majority Members of the House meant the Censure motion failed since the Minority MPs are 136.

ALSO READ:

Why Minority will win in Vote of Censure against Ofori-Atta – Haruna Iddrisu

Minority confident of kicking out Ofori-Atta by end of censure motion vote

It was the hope of the Minority that the Majority Caucus who had earlier demanded Mr Ofori-Atta’s removal will support their motion.

Despite an appeal by Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, for the Caucus to join them to bid the Minister farewell, the Majority strongly declared they will not in any way support their colleagues.