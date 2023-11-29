Member of Parliament for Buem has said the Majority did not have their full number, hence their walkout during deliberations to approve the 2024 budget.

He disclosed this on Asempa FM Ekosii Sen programme following the chaotic scene in Parliament on Wednesday afternoon.

“They knew they didn’t have the numbers because I don’t understand why they will walk out on their own budget, knowing how crucial the moment was,” he said.

The Majority walked out of the Chamber after the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, ordered a head count for the approval or rejection of the budget following concerns by the Minority.

The Minority had demanded the use of a list for the head count but the Speaker was forced to suspend the proceeding due to the chaotic atmosphere that erupted.

Addressing journalists on their action, the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said they disagreed with the Speaker’s conduct of business.

They accused the Speaker of delaying proceedings in order for the Minority to have their full numbers in the House, claiming that, five MPs were absent.

“Sam George is not here, Zanetor is not here, Mahama Ayariga, is not here so five of their members are not here. All the speaker is doing is to delay time for their members to come. What kind of attitude is this,” he fumed.

But Mr Adams insisted the claims of the Majority are false, adding the one Minority MP absent was Assin North’s James Gyakye Quayson.

“I don’t know where they got the list from because all the names they mentioned were in the chamber except Quayson. So they were the ones who wanted to frustrated the process. They should have waited to see how the process would have ended but it was just a way to ensure nobody wins the election,” he said.

On the Speaker’s order for a head count, the MP said it was a step in the right direction due to past experiences.

“There are times some people have been counted but were not in the Chamber and we had ministers who are not MPs around and all of them could have stood up during the head count so the Speaker just didn’t want a repeat,” he added.

