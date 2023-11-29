Medeama Soccer Club on Wednesday, November 29 visited the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II ahead of their CAF Champions League first home game.

The Ghana Premier League champions opened their campaign with a 3-0 defeat against Egyptian side, Al Ahly over the weekend.

However, the Yellow and Mauve will host Algerian side, CR Belouizdad at the Baba Yara Stadium on Friday, December 1.

Ahead of the game this weekend, the playing body and the technical team paid a visit to the Manhyia to seek the blessings of the King.

“Medeama SC is honoured to extend a courtesy visit to Manhyia Palace, paying respects to the esteemed Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II,” a post by the club on social media read.

“This visit precedes our crucial CAF competitions this Friday at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.”

The game has been scheduled to kick off at 16:00GMT.