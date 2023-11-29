Rockstar, Kuami Eugene believes he deserves to be honored as the VGMA (Vodafone Ghana Music Awards) Songwriter of the Year due to his accomplishments in the music industry.

In his view, he is overqualified for that category since he owes lyrical credit to a lot of hit songs by many musicians including MzVee, Adina, Keche, Joyce Blessing, among others.

Despite numerous accolades and awards from VGMA including Artiste of the Year, Eugene is yet to secure the songwriter category.

He mentioned factors such as the Academy and Board’s decision as reason the award goes to Kinaata, Akwaboah and not him.

The Rockstar elaborated that, the judges might be influenced by certain preferences in how a songwriter should sound or what the song content should convey, which might differ from his style.

Eugene said his approach to songwriting often focus on creating hits than crafting the best lyrics and rhymes.

Confident in his abilities, Kuami Eugene hopes to break barriers by becoming the first artiste to clinch Songwriter of the Year, Producer of the Year and Artiste of the Year simultaneously.