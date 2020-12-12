The defeated New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Fomena Constituency in the just-ended elections, Phillip Ofori Asante, says several attempts to congratulate the independent parliamentary candidate has proved futile.

He expressed disappointment, explaining that Andrew Asiamah Amoako has been avoiding his calls after he was pronounced winner of Monday’s elections.

Mr Asante went into the Fomena parliamentary polls, which was flagged one of the fierce competitions as a result of the expulsion of the incumbent Member of Parliament, Mr Amoako from Parliament and his party for going independent. He eventually won with a 2,007-vote margin.

The defeated NPP candidate, who was tipped by most people to win the polls, managed to chalk some 10,798 votes representing 40.95 percent.

Speaking on Akoma FM‘s weekend political show dubbed ‘Wonsom’, Mr Asante told host Kofi Asante Ennin that he has “been trying hard to call Asiamah and congratulate him for retaining the parliamentary seat but he’s not been picking my calls neither does he return my calls.

“We are all one people and I don’t know why he has been avoiding my calls.”

The Fomena representative is now a hot cake going into Ghana’s 8th Parliament as he will decide which party takes up the majority seats in House.

The results of the parliamentary polls, as given by the Electoral Commission so far, puts the NPP slightly ahead of the NDC but many believe it will be a tie – 137 apiece.

Therefore, the Fomena MP-elect as it stands holds the bargaining chip.