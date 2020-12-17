The National House of Chiefs is calling upon all Ghanaians to remain calm while it liaises with political stakeholders to find a lasting solution to post-election disputes.

The House, in a press statement, indicated that it had taken note of concerns of some political actors against the outcome of the presidential and parliamentary election results declared by the Electoral Commission.

“The House has again taken note of the numerous demonstrations by a section of members and supporters of political parties.

“It is pertinent to state that there are no winners and losers in this election. It is Ghana that has won and everyone should be very proud of it,” the December 16 statement read.

The House commended all stakeholders for the diverse roles that led to the smooth manner in which the elections were conducted.

The release, signed by its President, Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II, explained that the mature nature of Ghana’s democracy makes it imperative that the reputation is upheld.

The chiefs also urged leaders of the various political parties to encourage their supporters to remain calm and act within the laws of the land.