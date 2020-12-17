Veteran journalist and Editor-In-Chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, Kweku Baako Jnr, has rubbished former President John Dramani Mahama’s call for a forensic audit into the results of the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections.

Mr Baako, speaking on Peace FM, said Mr Mahama cannot ask for an independent forensic audit ahead of going to court.

He said after parties have submitted their evidence and the Supreme Court, after analysing the evidence is so minded to order an audit, then it may call for one, but Mr Mahama cannot demand an audit ahead of going to court.

“They say they want an independent forensic audit, which animal is that? In the face of the law, in the constitution and any other statute, only the Supreme Court after you have presented your case and if there is the need to order an audit then it may. Mr Mahama cannot demand ahead of going to court that he wants an audit, who will do that audit?”

Mr Mahama, days ago, said he will only accept the results of the 2020 presidential election if the Electoral Commission conducts an independent forensic audit of the results after he and his party rejected the results of the December 7 polls, describing the election as flawed and fictionalised.

In an interview with Voice of America, Mr Mahama showed a just cause for the National Democratic Congress’ position, adding that the issues raised could not be swept under the carpet.