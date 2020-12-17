Six Presidential candidates in the 2020 election have called on flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama to either accept the final results declared by the Electoral Commission or seek legal redress.

This comes after the leadership of the NDC accused the EC of pronouncing what they describe as a stolen verdict.

Following this, pockets of protests have been held by some supporters of the party across the country to drum home their displeasure of the final results declared by EC Chairperson, Jean Mensa.

But at a press conference on Wednesday, Hassan Ayariga of the All People’s Congress (APC), David Apasera of the People’s National Convention (PNC), Ivor Greenstreet of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Henry Herbert Lartey of the Great Consolidated Popular Party (GCPP), Kofi Akpaloo of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) and Independent Candidate, Kwame Asiedu Walker called for peace.

They insisted that the court is the only establishment that can overturn the final results declared by the EC.

“We are calling on John Mahama that although his refusal to accept the result is democratic, we implore him and his followers to take democratic processes. Yes, protest is a form of democratic process but it is indeterminate in the sense that you may not know what may happen during demonstration,” Mr Walker told the media.

Hassan Ayariga on his part said allegations of abuse by the military would have to be investigated.

Earlier today, some Civil Society Organisations including the Institute for Democratic Governance (IDEG) have urged the leadership of the NDC to seek legal redress following their unwillingness to accept the outcome of the 2020 general elections.

Taking his turn, Mr Greenstreet said he deemed it appropriate that presidential candidates who contested in the election unite and add their voices to non-political organizations requesting for peace to reduce the tension marinating in the country.

“We want Ghana to be free and fair. So we are making a call to all political party leaders, all presidential candidates, and all Ghanaians that we should exercise restraint and caution and know that it beholds on every Ghanaian to work for peace and that we need peace in Ghana,” David Apasera said during his speech.

On Wednesday, December 9, 2020, the Returning Officer of the 2020 polls called the election for the New Patriotic Party’s Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Since then, supporters of the NDC have taken to the street to express their displeasure.

They have pledged to protest until the EC overturn the declaration.

The leadership of the party, however, has not publicly come out with the way forward on the matter.