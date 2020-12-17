Budding singer Kwaku March has released his ‘Show Love’ song to throw more light on the fact that orphans must be remembered during festive seasons.

The Kumasi-based talent, who is willing to climb the ladder to become an A-list artiste in no time, said it’s apt for him to speak on behalf of the needy because they have no family to wine and dine with.

The Afrobeats song, according to the DFAJ Records label-signed artiste, is simply to motivate others to continue to do good in the society.

As the name depicts Show Love is a Christmas song that speaks on behalf of the orphans and needy in society. I want people to give arms to the needy in the society amid the Christmas celebration, he said in an interview.

There are many songs for partying this Christmas, but ‘Show Love’ has come to change the heart of Ghanaians, to extend their care and love to the needy and orphans in the society, he added.

Listen to the song below: