Former President John Mahama is insistent that the NPP and EC have connived to overturn what he terms “God’s winning verdict” for the NDC in the just ended-elections.

According to him, the EC’s declaration on the Presidential election fails to acknowledge the true will of the people.

“Some of our contenders resorted to the sharing of money, food items and other materials but we all reached the same destination. We know they [NPP] and the EC set out to snatch God’s winning verdict for us [NDC],” he said.

The NDC Presidential candidate, Wednesday, paid a courtesy call on the people of Techiman in the Bono East Region after the 2020 general elections.

He expressed gratitude to all who stood behind the National Democratic Congress for the Presidential and the Parliamentary election.

“I want to thank everyone for their support especially looking at how far we have come. We thank the Lord for how far he has brought us. Let us be merry.”

During his visit to the region, Mr Mahama reached out to victims of the shooting at the Bono collation centre at the Wenchi Methodist hospital. He described the said incident as unfortunate.

“I am here to mainly sympathise with all bereaved families and the injured persons as a result of acts of violence that took place here.

According to the Techiman Police Command, two persons have been reported dead while four others are receiving treatment from severe injuries.

Mr Mahama disclosed to party supporters on the initiatives of the NDC to audit all constituency results in the Greater Accra Region to prove the NDC indeed won the Presidential election and the Majority in Parliament.

The former President, NDC General Secretary Asiedu Nketiah and other officials of the NDC were welcomed by staunch supporters who held placards that read; “Mahama Or No President, Respect The People’s Mandate, My Vote Matters,” among others.