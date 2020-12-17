Former President, John Dramani Mahama has asserted that the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa, and her administration, will go down in history as the worst elections management body the country has ever had.

During a visit to the Bono East Regional Capital, Techiman to sympathize with families of the victims of election-related violence in the Techiman South Constituency, Mr. Mahama said the violence wouldn’t have taken place if, according to him, Jean Mensa and the Electoral Commission had done their job competently.

“I must say, things shouldn’t have happened this way,” Mr. Mahama said.

“This is not our first election. But unfortunately, we find ourselves here due to the incompetence of this Electoral Commission. If this was a more advanced country, the EC Chairperson would have been forced to resign in shame.”

He added that “Ghana has been tagged as the beacon of democracy for a long time, but the EC has soiled our reputation. This EC will go down in history as the worst ever.”

The 2020 presidential candidate of the opposition NDC reiterated his party’s demand for an audit of the results of the 2020 elections.

“As a party, we are looking at auditing the pink sheets to better understand what happened in each constituency. When we are through, we will publicise our findings,” he said.

Mr. Mahama was accompanied by the NDC General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the National Women’s Organiser, Hannah Bissiw, National Chairman, Ofosu Ampofo, and the Techiman South Parliamentary Candidate, Christopher Beyere, among others.