Nigeria will reopen its four border crossing points from 31st December.

This comes after more than a year since it closed its land borders to crack down on smuggling of goods.

At a cabinet meeting, the Muhammadu Buhari government approved the reopening of the four borders in the South West (Seme border) , North West (Illela and Maigatari border) and South South (Mfun border).

Africa’s populous nation closed its land borders last year to curb smuggling of goods particularly rice and arms, which it said had threatened efforts to boost local production and security.

But sky rocketing prices of goods, pushing inflation up to a 30-month high compelled the government to take a second look at the policy directive.

Nigeria which has the largest economy in Africa has been going through turbulent times due to the significant impact of covid-19.

Relying so heavily on crude oil exports, it is expected to record a negative growth for this year, which has thrown the economy into recession.

The closure of the Nigeria-Benin border saw Ghanaian exporters complaining bitterly over the impact on trading activities as well as their incomes.

President of the Ghana Union of Traders Association, Dr. Joseph Obeng, told Joy Business the closure of the borders should be a lesson to Nigeria because of its negative effects on its economy.

“Nigeria has just realized that it cannot live in isolation and that the opening of its borders is only at the instance of their citizenry who have come under a lot of pressure and suffering as a result of the closure. I’ve told you before that the goods that were locked up even at Benin, most of these goods belonged to Nigerians who have to come to other West African countries to buy their goods.”

He further said “its economy is trembling. Nigeria is in recession, its action has affected them negatively. This decision to reopen borders further confirms my argument that no country can operate or trade in isolation. It must be a lesson to them”.

Now Ghanaian traders and businesses will heave a sigh of relive as they can exports their goods to Nigeria as well bring in goods from the West African country.