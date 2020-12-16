The Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Mrs Jean Mensa’s declaration of Nana Akufo-Addo as President-elect in the just-ended general election has been gazetted by the Assembly Press in Accra.

According to the Public Elections Regulations 2020, C.I. 127, the EC Chair is mandated to publish an instrument naming the winner of the presidential polls.

“Post a copy of the Declaration of Presidential results form as set out in form 13 of the schedule at the head office of the Commission and state that the person named in the instrument was declared as the President of Ghana at the elections,” the C.I. read.

READ ALSO:

In the publication dated December 10, Mrs Mensa said: “Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Presidential candidate having, in the Presidential Elections held on December 7 pursuant to Article 63(3) of the constitution, obtained more than fifty per cent of the total number of valid votes cast is hereby declared the president-elect of the Republic of Ghana.”

President-elect Nana Akufo-Addo polled 6,730, 413 which is 51.59% of the total votes cast nationwide on December 7 and announced by the EC on December 9, 2020.

National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate John Mahama, his closest contender, polled 6,214,889 which gave him 47.36% of the total votes cast.

Meanwhile, the NDC is contesting the verdict of the EC describing the results as ‘fictionalised’.