The presidential transitional team has commenced its maiden meeting at the Accra International Conference Centre.

Addressing the press at the maiden meeting, chairperson of the presidential transition team, Frema Opare says the team will exercise its duty diligently by facilitating the smooth changeover of administration.

On Thursday, the President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo appointed a 15-member transition team following his re-election.

The exercise is in accordance with the Presidential (Transition) Act, 2012, (Act 845), Section 1(3) which states that incumbent President who is re-elected for a second term, “shall designate members of the Transition Team.”

She added that the team will form sub-committees in compliance with the transition act.

The Chief of Staff added that the team will submit its report to the president on the eve of his swearing-in as the president-elect.

The Director of Administration at the Office of the Administrator-General, Alhaji Yakubu Atchulo, presenting the documents to the Chief of Staff, said the office received a total of 54 MDAs and RCCs.