After being declared the winner of the just-ended presidential elections, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been seen in a viral video dancing to the famous ‘Oye’ song at an event in the United Kingdom.

President-elect Akufo-Addo, while being welcomed at the event, showed off his dance moves as the gathering applaud him.

The president-elect has been on an official assignment in two African countries – Cote D’Ivoire and Guinea – to witness the inauguration ceremonies of Alassane Ouattara and Alpha Conde on their re-elections.

In a viral video, President Akufo-Addo is seen dancing and waving to party supporters.

