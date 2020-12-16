Celebrated Hitz FM presenter, Doreen Avio, is traumatised after robbers looted some gadgets in her car, minutes after parking.

The presenter, giving the information to her over 16,000 Instagram followers, recounted parking her car in front of a gate to meet her husband at a programme.

Doreen Avio robbed

In about 30 minutes when she decided to leave, the entertainment presenter said she stumbled upon the scene where her back window had been broken.

Handbag, other bags with clothes and shoes, as well as her laptop all gone, but, fortunately, her phone, bank cards and other identity cards were with her.

Doreen Avio robbed

In a latest update, she said a Good Samaritan found one of her bags in a gutter at Dzorwulu and alerted her after finding her office identity card.

She has retrieved a few items, but her most valuable; her laptop is still nowhere to be found.