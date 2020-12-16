Former National Security Coordinator under the previous National Democratic Congress (NDC) government, Lieutenant Colonel (retired) Larry Gbevlo-Lartey, has denied claims by Assin Central lawmaker that he is threatening the peace of Ghana.

Kennedy Agyapong on Net2 TV told the retired Colonel to desist from any action that will undermine the peace of the country.

He said he has a leaked audio recording of him allegedly planning to disturb the country’s peace but he and the New Patriotic Party will not sit aloof and watch the NDC plunge the country into a state of chaos.

“Try anything funny in this country, and let’s see who dies first,” he said.

But in a post on Facebook to address the issues with regards to the leaked audio and claims by Mr Agyapong that he wants to plunge the country into turmoil, Colonel Gbevlo- Lartey said that is not his style.

To him, he believes in following constitutional means of seeking justice and that is what the NDC seeks to do in their contest against the stolen verdict.

He denied knowledge of the said audio, saying: “Mischief! For the avoidance of any doubt, I have not put out any voice clip. That mischievous voice clip making the rounds with someone singing and threatening is not by me. That is not me, absolutely not my style, not my posture and not my choice of words.”

