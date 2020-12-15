Five persons believed to be members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) are assisting the Accra Regional Police Command over an alleged rioting.

They are Benedicta Coffie, 20, Kweku Osai, 23, Mohammed Fona, 21, Bismark Teye, 30 and Lukman Zakaria, 38.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge, Head of Public Affairs Unit of the Command, told the Ghana News Agency in Accra.

She said on Sunday, December 13, 2020, at about 1700 hours, a group of people were found rioting and burning car tyres at the Christian Village Junction, Achimota.

She said police were alerted and proceeded to the scene where they managed to put out the fire as well as arrested some members of the group.

DSP Tenge said whilst their cautioned statements were being taken, other members of the Party, on hearing their arrest started massing up at the station.

The Formed Police Unit Team came in and assisted in transferring the suspects to the Regional Command, where they are on detention.