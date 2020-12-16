On Monday night — as Offset celebrates his 29th birthday — his wife Cardi B surprised him with a luxurious gift: a golden Lamborghini Aventador SVJ.

After hosting friends at a private party, the “WAP” rapper, 28, walked out while covering her husband’s eyes before revealing the surprise gift.

Offset kisses his wife Cardi B

Offset shared a video of the moment when he opened his eyes and saw the gift.

MORE:

“SVJ MY BODY Thank you bae @iamcardib,” he captioned the video.

The new gift came after the rapper couple was accompanied by friends at a gathering to celebrate his big day.

Offset was gifted a cake adorned with jewellery and $100 bills. Cardi also shared a video of the two lip-syncing to Migos’ “What The Price” before a big kiss.

Cardi B posted a video of her outfit for the party, as she showed off her curves and captioned the post “Body and back fat.”