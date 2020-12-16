Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has visited victims of the Kantamanto fire to solidarise with them over their loss.

An inferno razed the market on Tuesday night destroying wares and stalls worth thousands of cedis.

Dr Bawumia at Kantamanto.

Dr Bawumia engaged with the leadership of the market who gave him a vivid description of the incident.

Aftermath of Kantamanto

Describing the incident as a huge human tragedy, he assured stakeholders engagement will be held to know the relief packages for the victims.

He said the meeting will come off on Friday, December, 18, 2020, at the Jubilee House to discuss the possible compensation.

He indicated the Akufo-Addo-led government will also consider a long-term plan to rebuild the Kantamanto market.

The Greater Accra Regional Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation, Archibald Kobina, admitted market fires were becoming way too many.

He indicated that moving forward a lot of measures will be rolled out to reduce future occurences.

He called for the creation of access ways, provision of fire hydrants and water tankers in collaboration with the assemblies and market associations.

RELATED:

Meanwhile, some traders were at the scene and tried to salvage what was left but nothing was left.