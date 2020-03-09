Hiplife artiste Vudumane, formerly known as Nyankonton, has recalled how he was forced to leave the shores of Ghana after winning a visa lottery.

The rapper noted that just when he had his first hit song, his bid for an American visa was successful, causing him to abandon his music career in Ghana.

Vudumane released Nyankonton in 2005 in which he featured Kwabena Kwabena and topped charts in Ghana with his single.

In an interview with Hitz News @ 1, the artiste said “when I won I went for an interview and they gave it [visa] to me. They gave me six months to leave the country (Ghana).’’

Vudumane said he was conflicted as to what he should do.

“I am like damn, I am just about to start my music and everything is looking real good. Now I have to go to America,’’ he recounted.

Vudumane revealed that he made frequent visits to Ghana to undertake his other businesses but had to stop after a warning from the U.S Immigration office.

The artiste after 15 years of leaving Ghana, is back to the music business with the release of a song titled ‘Shoe Size’.

After releasing the song in 2019, he went further to release a remix with Nigeria’s Zlatan.

Vudumane is also a popular barber in the Atlanta in Georgia State and has worked on the likes of Davido, Pae Dae in his Manhyia Palace barbering shop.